StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $11.52 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.01.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
