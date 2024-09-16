StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 134.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
