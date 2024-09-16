StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.