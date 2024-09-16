StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of CIZN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.02.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.33%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
