StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

