StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

