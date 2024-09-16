StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

