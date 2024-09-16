StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Further Reading

