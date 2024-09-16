Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Shares of SCR opened at C$28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.17. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert bought 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

