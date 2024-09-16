Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$150,590.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$76.24 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.32.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.379822 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.09.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

