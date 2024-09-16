Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 20,000 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total transaction of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00).
Supply Network Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Supply Network’s payout ratio is 71.79%.
Supply Network Company Profile
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.