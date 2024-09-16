Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 20,000 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total transaction of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Supply Network’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.