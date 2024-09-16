Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Up 12.5%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 149,724,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 272,936,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

