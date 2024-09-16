S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
SANW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.25.
S&W Seed Company Profile
