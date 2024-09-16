S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.25.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.