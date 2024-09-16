Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,172.7 days.
Symrise Trading Down 1.6 %
Symrise stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. Symrise has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $135.13.
About Symrise
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.