Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Up 12.2%

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) rose 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.45 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02). Approximately 127,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 46,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.94 ($2.69).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
