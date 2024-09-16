Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Up 12.2%

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) rose 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.45 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02). Approximately 127,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 46,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.94 ($2.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Synectics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

Synectics Trading Up 12.2 %

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

Synectics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.