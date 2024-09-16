T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 130,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $32.62 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

