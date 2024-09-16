Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

