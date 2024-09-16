Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
