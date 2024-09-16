TD Asset Management Inc Invests $275,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $163.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.