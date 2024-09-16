Team Hewins LLC Sells 25,470 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Team Hewins LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

