Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TDY opened at $427.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.