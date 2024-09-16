Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.8 %

TPL opened at $808.99 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.68.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

