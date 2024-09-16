Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.06 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

