Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 9,380 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,476,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 645,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.87.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

