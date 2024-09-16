Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Enpro worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,691,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,026,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,315,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $153.68 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $106.08 and a one year high of $176.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.86.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enpro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.