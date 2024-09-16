Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7,861.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

