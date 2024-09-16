Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 12,920 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.