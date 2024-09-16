Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 14,760 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after acquiring an additional 490,770 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after acquiring an additional 720,820 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.