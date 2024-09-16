Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 23,529 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

AEO opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

