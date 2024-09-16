Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,763 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.55 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

