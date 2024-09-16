Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 5,781 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,168,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $108.02.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

