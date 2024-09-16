Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,719 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Hologic by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.