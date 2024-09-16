The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Acquires £20,250 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Francis Bedingham bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,480.97).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 0.3 %

ART stock opened at GBX 44.36 ($0.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The company has a market cap of £31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.28. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

