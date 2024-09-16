The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Acquires £20,250 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Francis Bedingham bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,480.97).
Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 0.3 %
ART stock opened at GBX 44.36 ($0.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The company has a market cap of £31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.28. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).
