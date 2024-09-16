The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,792,800 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 1,846,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cannabist Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSTF opened at $0.23 on Monday. Cannabist has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cannabist in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

