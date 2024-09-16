The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $627.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $581.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.95. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $598.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,323,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $14,166,639. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.