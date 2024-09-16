The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $40.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

