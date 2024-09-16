The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $34.15 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

