The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TJX opened at $119.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

