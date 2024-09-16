The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $106.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

