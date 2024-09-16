THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

