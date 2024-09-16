Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 118 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

