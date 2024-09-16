Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 285.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pool by 154.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $4,436,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Pool by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.41 and its 200 day moving average is $360.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

