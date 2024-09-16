Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,358 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 250,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $105.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

