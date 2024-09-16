Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 36,640 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 344.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

