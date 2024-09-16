Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 8,213 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $7,035,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 6,730.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $2,278,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:FMIL opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

