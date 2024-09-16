Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 5.5% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 5.0% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on CAAP

About Corporación América Airports

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.