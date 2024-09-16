Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 318.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $300.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average is $339.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

