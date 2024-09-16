Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

