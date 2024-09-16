Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,787 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.