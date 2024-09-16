Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,128 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

