Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AFL opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $111.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
